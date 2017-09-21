Gabe Salgado discusses the Bears heading into Week 3 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's September under John Fox - things don't usual good too well for the Bears.

Every time they've played in the first month of the season since 2015, they've left with a loss. Many think the Bears will do the same thanks to a lopsided loss to the Bucs last week and a match-up with talented Pittsburgh this weekend at home.

On top of that, many are already calling for a quarterback replacement just two games into the Mike Glennon era. Nothing like ninth month of the year for the Monsters of the Midway.

Gabe Salgado of Sporting News appeared on Sports Feed Thursday to help preview the Steelers' match-up on the show with Jarrett Payton.

