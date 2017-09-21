Man, 50, airlifted to hospital after construction accident in Morris
MORRIS, Ill. — A 50-year-old man fell 12-feet onto concrete and rebar while working on a job site Thursday morning, according to the Morris Fire Department.
The incident happened around 7:28 a.m. at the I&M Canal site in Morris.
The man was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.
Crews were working on the site where an aqueduct collapsed in April 2013 after flooding. The clean up of the area just recently began after receiving state funding.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.