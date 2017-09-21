Manager murdered at suburban fast food restaurant; Person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. – A man is dead and a person is in custody after a murder in a suburban fast food restaurant.

The 35-year-old Johnny Franklin Price had just started his shift as the overnight manager at Arby’s on 95th Street in Hickory Hills. He had the job for about five years.

Hickory Hills police will only say there was an altercation inside the restaurant and they have a person in custody.

A haz mat cleaning crew, covered in protective gear from head to toe, spent hours cleaning up the crime scene.

Price’s family is devastated and is seeking answers.

“They said he was dead but not if he was shot, stabbed or what happened,” Price’s aunt Wendy Lewis told WGN News. “It’s horrible because you don’t know and all we want is some answers.”

Price lived with and cared for his ailing mother.

An autopsy is expected Friday.

The family has set up a YouCaring page .​