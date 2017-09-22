Chicago welcomes fall with 3rd day of record-breaking heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --The first day of autumn will bring record-breaking heat to the Chicago area, with the high expected to reach 96 degrees Friday.

The city has already hit 93 degrees so far, shattering the old record of 92 degrees for this date, posted back in 1956. And it's 24 degrees higher than the average. This is the third day of record-breaking heat in Chicago.

Typically, by the end of September, hardy, weather-tested Chicagoans are ready for 70 degree weather with hooded sweatshirts, sweaters, and long pants.

But not today. WGN found people along Chicago's lakefront wearing tank tops, shorts, and sandals.

One man was paddle-boarding, others played volleyball in the sand, and still others actually took a dip in the lake -- in late September.

Friday's heat is another day in a stretch of warm and humid days in Chicago, with more expected this weekend. In fact, we could see 90 degree temperatures both Saturday and Sunday as well, which could break some more records.

The forecast calls for a little break from the heat on Monday, when 86 is the expected high, a full 16 degrees above average.