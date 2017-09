Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONE PARK, III - Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the western suburbs.

Sources say a mother and young child were found dead inside a home in Stone Park.

Police were called to the scene late Thursday night.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was also brought in to investigate.

Police are not saying if the two were murdered, or if they are looking for suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.