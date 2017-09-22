Students treated for heat-related injuries at high school homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWYN, Ill. -- More than a dozen ambulances responded to Morton West High School after several students were overcome by the heat during the school's homecoming parade and pep rally Friday afternoon.

The homecoming parade stepped off at 1 p.m. as temperatures soared above 90 degrees in the Chicago area. After the mile-long parade, students headed to the outdoor football stadium for the annual homecoming pep rally.

At around 3 p.m., some two hours after the start of the parade, one student suffered from “heat related injuries," according to the Berwyn fire department.

While paramedics were on the scene, another student had heat related problems, and then multiple students experienced either heat exhaustion or dehydration. A half dozen students have been hospitalized Friday evening.

Berwyn Fire Chief Denis O’Halloran said they transported six students to the hospital, and one received a medical emergency release from his parent while several others were treated for minor heat-related injuries.

Their conditions aren’t yet known, but several other students were treated on the scene by the school nursing staff for minor heat issues . The varsity football game is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The fire chief says he’ll have an extra ambulance on hand as a precaution.