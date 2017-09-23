1 dead, 2 injured in Gary shooting that caused car to fall from overpass

GARY, Ind. – One man is dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Gary, Ind., early Saturday morning, police said.

A 24-year-old man was driving a Dodge Charger with two other men, ages 20 and 23, on Grant Street near the overpass over I-80/94 around 5:17 a.m., according to police. Police said a person in another vehicle fired shots at the car causing it to go off the roadway and fall about 23 feet onto the Grant Street feeder ramp to west bound I-80/94.

The driver was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old was shot once and was taken to North Lake Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old was shot seven times and was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian McCall at 219-696-6242.