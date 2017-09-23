9 suburban students taken to hospital due to excessive heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Fire officials said nine high school students were transported to hospitals after they were overcome by the heat.

This happened on this field right across the street from Waukegan High School's Brookside Campus.

Witnesses said the students were participating in the JROTC Bulldog Olympics and started to suffer from exhaustion in the extreme heat prompting an emergency response from several suburbs.

Fall officially started Friday but it’s now day four of record setting 90 degree temperatures in September.

On Friday more than a dozen ambulances were called to homecoming festivities at a high school in Berwyn for a similar situation—students started fainting from heat exhaustion.