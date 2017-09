Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Shots rang out overnight on the South Side.

Chicago police say an armed man broke into his former girlfriend's apartment and shot her new boyfriend.

It happened about 4:40 this morning at 81st and Maryland.

The new boyfriend was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Police fired at the suspect as he was leaving the house.  They caught him later and are continuing to investigate.