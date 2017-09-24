Bears beat the Steelers 23-17 in overtime for their first win

CHICAGO – On a day of warm temperatures and feelings at Soldier Field, the Bears decided to put together their best performance so far of the young season.

Like usual, John Fox’s team had some head-scratching moments that made their fans wonder what they were thinking against the Steelers at Soldier Field on Sunday. Yet despite a few bad plays, and a major blunder at the end of the first half, the Bears managed to stand toe-to-toe with the perennial AFC North favorites from start to finish.

Despite a number of ups and downs, the Bears managed to pull off the upset in extra time.

Jordan Howard’s touchdown run in overtime gave the Bears a 23-17 win over the Steelers for their first win of the year. The Bears improve to 1-2 on the season and win their first game in September since 2014.

The day began, as it did around most of the NFL, with two unified actions during the National Anthem in reaction to President Trump’s comments on protesting players in Alabama last week. The Bears locked arms on the sidelines while the entire Steelers team stayed off the field during the anthem.

When play began, the Bears got on the board thanks to a turnover as Eli Rogers fumbled a punt that was recovered by Sherrick McManus. Jordan Howard finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 7-0. Antonio Brown evened the game in the second quarter with a short touchdown reception from Ben Roethelisberger.

The Bears’ response was strong and they completed perhaps their best drive of the season, going 75 yards to get the touchdown on a Mike Glennon pass of play action to rookie Adam Shaheen.

It appeared the Bears would go up by 14 points before the end of the half when McManis blocked a Steelers’ field goal attempt and it popped into the hands of Marcus Cooper. As he ran uncontested in the endzone, he had the ball batted out of his hands in the one yard line and it went to the endzone. It was illegally batted by the Steelers, giving the ball to the Bears for one untimed down at the Pittsburgh one-yard line.

But a penalty on Charles Leno Jr forced the Bears to settle for a short field goal to make it a 17-7 lead.

Pittsburgh would shut out the Bears for the second half and mounted a comeback of their own. After a Howard fumble in the third quarter, Le’Veon Bell finished off a short Steelers’ drive with a one-yard touchdown to make it 17-14. After another Bears turnover, this time on a Glennon interception in the fourth quarter,