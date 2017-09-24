Day 5 of Chicago’s record-breaking heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – When you think of Chicago football weather, you normally think of hat, gloves, and a big heavy coat, but the city was far from that on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to soar into the 90s for the fifth consecutive day in Chicago.

Sunday marks week three for the Chicago Bears, and their second home game of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in town.

With Sunday’s unseasonably hot weather, it will be interesting to see how both teams perform at Soldier Field.

For kick-off at noon, temperatures are expected to be right around 88 degrees. WGN Meteorologist, Mike Hamernik said it will be slightly cooler than the rest of the city because of that lakefront breeze; but the sun will be beating down on fans all day.

Another bright side, is it won’t be terribly humid.

With a projected high of 92 for the day-- if you plan to be one of the 61,000 attending the game, do yourself a favor and wear some sunscreen, bring a hat, and make sure you stay hydrated.

And because it’s not a Bears game without tailgating, there will be some brave souls out there grilling it up, despite the sweltering heat.