The Bears’ first win was on Eli Hershkovich’s mind on Sunday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It. Finally. Happened.

The Bears won a game during the 2017 season. It really didn't take that long - just three weeks - but it's been almost three years since the team won a game in September.

Back-to-back 0-3 starts have a 1-2 beginning seeming like progress for fans.

The thrilling game, which featured a number of highs and lows for John Fox's team, was the bulk of Eli Hershkovich's discussion on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. Along with the Bears, he also discussed the Cubs' successful weekend series in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

