Bears safety Quintin Demps breaks arm in win over the Steelers

LAKE FOREST – He was brought to the Bears during the offseason as a way to add some veteran leadership to a very young secondary.

Quintin Demps came to Chicago with nine years of NFL experience with four different teams, bringing with him a steady reputation as a reliable players in the defensive backfield.

For the first time since 2011, however, the safety will miss significant time in an NFL season.

On Monday Bears head coach John Fox announced that safety Quintin Demps is out indefinitely with a broken arm. He suffered the injury while trying to make a tackle on Le’Veon Bell with just over 14 minutes to go against the Steelers Sunday at Soldier Field.

He went back to the locker room with athletic trainers soon after and didn’t return. While serious, Fox said Monday that he wasn’t sure if the injury was season-ending.

So far this year Demps made three starts in the Bears secondary and registered 12 tackles. Second-year defensive back Adrian Amos is expected to take his place in the secondary as he did for the end of the game against the Steelers. He’s yet to register a tackle in 2017.