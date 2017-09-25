FeedonThis: Live at Bulls Media Day for the start of the rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If media day looked a little unusual this year, that's OK. Many of the faces on the court at the Advocate Center are new to everyone.

A full-scale rebuild is officially underway as the Bulls reached a buyout with Dwyane Wade last night and signed Nikola Mirotic as well. He'll be one of the few familiar faces on a new-look team that got much younger.

Josh Frydman was on hand for media day on the West Side on Monday and he stayed there to join Jarrett on Sports Feed. The media day was just one of the topic he discussed with Jarrett Payton and it part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch above.

The talk at the Advocate Center along with the rest of the sports world remains on the demonstrations of unity by NFL players during the National Anthem.

It came on the heels of the President Trump's critical comments of protesting NFL players, including calling them "Son of a (expletives)" during a speech in Alabama.

After a lengthy discussion on Sunday, Jarrett and Josh picked it up again and you can watch that in the link above.