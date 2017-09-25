More seasonable weather on the way
-
More hot weather follows mild weekend
-
Summer weather for the start of fall
-
Summer weather returns
-
Cooler weather continues
-
Unseasonably cool weather continues
-
-
Mild weather will last awhile
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Hot and humid week ahead
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected
-
Cooler and dry for a long stretch of days
-
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
Humid, stormy days give way to pleasant weekend
-
Temps bounce around this week