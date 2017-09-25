Stranger steps up to help young cancer patient replace stolen bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A heart-breaking story has found a heart-warming ending.

The WGN Evening News reported the story of Domink Falica, a 10-year-old cancer patient who had has bike stolen from his front yard.

“It’s just fun to have the wind rushing through your face,” he says. “It just feels like you’re finally alive.”

It makes him feel alive as he fights a life-threatening form of cancer.

Dominic had surgery and is now going through chemo. He’s about halfway through treatment and doing well.

In an effort to uplift him during a dark time, the organization Bear Necessities bought him this brand new bike in May.

Between chemo treatments, Dominic spent the summer riding his bike around the neighborhood.

Yesterday wasn’t any different. He rode it down the street to play with his friend.

When Dominic got home, he says he parked it next to another bike by the garage.

He took a nap and when he came back outside, it was gone.

Neighbors tell WGN News they saw a man in his 60s riding down the block on the bike. They say he put it in a pickup truck and drove off.

It’s left the Falica family sad, confused and bit frustrated.

But all hope wasn’t lost.

Minutes after the Falicas’ story aired, an anonymous person bought Dominic a new bike.

Dominc arrived at the shop to pick out it out. He found the newest version of his old bike.

Dominic may never know who bought him the bike, but he learned there are good people out there who care about him.

“I’m just real thankful for whoever did this to me because its real nice to have a good bike,” he said. “When I get older, I’d really like to do this for someone else who needs it.”