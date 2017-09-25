Will Mark Carman pick the Bears yet again? He discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you pick the same team every week in the NFL, you're bound to get at least a couple of wins. Yes, that now includes the Chicago Bears for the 2017 season.

Mark Carman picked his team to win before each of their first three games this season. After misses against the Falcons in Week 1 and the Bucs in Week 2, the WGN Radio host finally hit on a Bears' win prediction in Week 3.

Would he dare pick them for a fourth-straight week? He discussed that along with the win over the Steelers on Sports Feed Monday night. He also talked with Jarrett Payton about the Cubs' chances to clinch the NL Central this week in St. Louis and the new-look Bulls.

To watch Mark's segment on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.