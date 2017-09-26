911 calls from Chicago police sergeant’s death released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has released the 911 calls from the shooting death two years ago,of Chicago police sergeant Donald Markham.

The calls came from Markham's wife Dina, also a police officer, who found her husband mortally wounded in the couple's home in Norwood Park.

“Please hurry!” she said in her first 911 call made at 3:06 a.m. “He’s a PO (police officer). … There’s blood all over the bed.”

Dina called 911 two more times, still asking for an ambulance.

“Why can’t you send one?...I need one now,” she pleaded.

Markham was shot in the head. An autopsy led to a finding of suicide -- but now, authorities are reopening the case and considering the possibility that Markham was a homicide victim.

Mrs. Markham told investigators, she and her husband had been drinking and arguing before the shooting.

Dina Markham drowned in her bathtub, four months ago, after consuming alcohol and Xanax.