COPA releases video of deadly crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an agency that investigates police misconduct, released video of a crash that killed a woman and a Chicago Police Officer.

It happened in June at Roosevelt and Kostner.

Off-duty Officer Taylor Clark, 32, was driving a Jeep that collided with 27-year-old Chequita Adams' car.

Police said they were chasing officer Clark, because his Jeep looked like a vehicle involved in a carjacking.

It is unknown why Clark refused to stop.

The woman's mother is suing the city.

NOTE: WGN has chose to freeze the video because the images of the crash are too disturbing