Seth Gruen weighs in on the Cubs and an NCAA hoops scandal on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a day full of major stories for two different sports in two different seasons.

As the Cubs were getting ready to take the field in St. Louis to clinch their second-consecutive NL Central Title, a few college basketball programs and coaches find themselves in the crosshairs of the FBI.

Both of these stories dominated the headlines on Tuesday and were part of Seth Gruen's discussion on Sports Feed. The Bleacher Report writer and Big Ten Unfiltered podcast host discussed the Cubs late season surge along with the arrest of four college basketball coaches on federal corruption charges.

Watch Seth's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.