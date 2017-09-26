‘The protests are over:’ mother of Kenneka Jenkins says in Facebook plea

CHICAGO – The mother of a teen whose body was found in the freezer of a suburban hotel said she wants the protests to stop.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Tereasa Martina said, “The protests are over.”

In the video, she said she did not mean for anyone “to get hurt in order to get justice” for her daughter, who was found in the freezer of the Crown Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

She also thanked people for their help and for supporting her.

One person was arrested Friday, Sept. 22, after several hundred protesters marched in support of 19-year-old Jenkins.

Protesters marched near the hotel, chanting “Ain’t (sic) no sleeping in Rosemont,” and “Justice for Kenneka.”

There have been numerous conspiracy theories floating around on social media about the teen’s death.

Police in Rosemont released all surveillance video received from the hotel on Friday.

In the videos, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator.

WGN posted the videos in which she appears, but police did provide other video from the hotel where she does not appear.

WGN did not receive any video where Jenkins walks into a freezer.

An attorney representing Jenkins’ family released a statement saying they have not received any video from police of her entering the hotel freezer.

“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” the statement reads in part. “Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video