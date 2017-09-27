Bill Murray in talks to play Joe Maddon in Cubs World Series movie

CHICAGO – Nothing is official yet, but Deadline has reported that Bill Murray is negotiating to play Cubs manager Joe Maddon in a film about the World Series champs.

The big-time Cubs fan has not confirmed the report but he is well known for his love for the team.

The website reports that Shane Abbess, an Australian film director, is on board for the film titled “Teammate.” The movie will center around the team’s first World Series team since 1908.

The film will be based on the book by former catcher David Ross called “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.”

There is not yet a release date for the film.