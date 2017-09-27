Chicago’s Congress Hotel named most haunted place in Illinois

CHICAGO — A new list reveals the most haunted places in each state.

A hotel in Chicago earned the top spot in Illinois.

According to Travel and Leisure magazine, The Congress Plaza Hotel is the scariest place in the state.

The hotel is located at 520 S. Michigan Ave.

Criteria for making the list included creepy historical events.

Al Capone, Chicago’s notorious gangster, ran his ring out of The Congress. Some people claim to have seen Capone’s ghost lurking the halls near his suite on the eighth floor.

The Congress hosts a Halloween Ball every year to celebrate its haunted history.