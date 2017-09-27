FeedonThis: “Truth or Trash” returns to Sports Feed on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Jake Arrieta says he'll be ready and healthy before the playoffs. Dowell Loggains believes in Mike Glennon's ability to throw deep.

Each of these were vocalized by the two men this week, expressing their thoughts on a particular question. Were they telling the truth or were they trying to sugar coat their words?

Figuring that out was the job of Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday's Sports Feed during the most recent "Truth or Trash" segment on the show.

That's part of the "Feed on This" from Wednesday's program which you can watch in the video above.

Speaking of the Bears, they once again must try to contain Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

They've had little success doing so in his career and current Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has a 1-3 record against a Green Bay team led by No. 12.

What challenges does Rodgers present on Thursday night? Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.

As the Bears and the Packers likely make some demonstration of unity during the National Anthem, NBA players are contemplating what action they might take in response to harsh words from President Trump.

Hear from Robin Lopez on the subject and hear what Josh and Jarrett think might be done in the NBA in the video above.