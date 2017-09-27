Man beaten, robbed and thrown into Lake Michigan near Shedd Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was beaten, robbed and thrown into Lake Michigan near the Shedd Aquarium.

It happened shortly after midnight Wednesday on the museum campus.

According to Chicago police, the 23-year-old man was walking along the lakefront path near the Shedd, when several men and a woman approached him and started beating him.

They took his backpack and cellphone, then threw him into the lake.

The victim was able to swim to safety on his own, but the robbers ran away.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.