Mark Wahlberg coming to Chicago to encourage young Catholics to find faith

CHICAGO — Actor Mark Wahlberg wants to help young Catholics in Chicago find their faith.

He’s among several speakers to take part at the Archdiocese of Chicago’s (re)Encounter young adult faith night.

That is at the UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave, on October 20th.

The event is for helping young people “discover how you can live your dream and have an active faith life,” according to the Archdiocese’s website.

Wahlberg is known for talking about his faith on social media. He says he attends mass, and prays before bed, daily.

Tickets cost $15. They are general admission.

Other speakers include Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Sr. Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life, and Fr. Paul Mueller, Vice Director of the Vatican Observatory.