Bears and Packers lock arms with teammates during National Anthem Thursday night

GREEN BAY – One of the biggest questions about the most recent match-up of regional and NFC North rivals was answered before the ball was even kicked off.

Just as they did last week, Bears players locked arms during the National Anthem with teammates before their game against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. It’s the same show of unity they had last week before the game against the Steelers at Soldier Field.

Meanwhile the Packers did as they said they would, once again locking arms on their sideline as they did the week before. They asked the crowd to join in an lock arms as well and CBS cameras showed some fans doing so during the playing of the anthem by Tyler Farr.

These displays of unity continue NFL player’s protests against President Trump’s critical comments of the league and it’s handling of National Anthem demonstrations.