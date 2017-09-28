Chicago sends relief supplies to Puerto Rico victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two United Airlines jets will fly from Chicago to San Juan, Puerto Rico this morning, carrying emergency supplies to the victims of Hurricane Maria.

There are nearly 50 tons of provisions, including food, water and generators, collected by United. the Puerto Rican Agenda and New Life Church.

Another plane flew to San Juan Monday, unloaded its donations, and returned about 300 evacuees to Chicago to join their grateful relatives here.

Once the emergency supplies reach their destination, local Puerto Rican leaders will arrange their distribution throughout the island. They admit that, while there is no shortage of supplies in the port, it’s been difficult to find enough truckers to carry them to remote parts of the island.