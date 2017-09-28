CTA Red Line train evacuated at Addison after ‘white substance’ found

CHICAGO — A Red Line train has been evacuated at the Addison stop after a “white substance” was found, according to the CTA.

The CTA tweeted at 8:47 a.m. Thursday: “Red Line trains not stopping at Addison due to fire dept investigation.”

Red Line trains not stopping at Addison due to fire dept investigation. Bus shuttle avail btwn Sheridan-Addison-Belmont stns for alt svc. — cta (@cta) September 28, 2017

CTA says there was a white substance found on a Red Line train at the Addison stop. All the passengers have been evacuated from the train.

CTA says the Red Line service is operating, but will continue to bypass Addison due to the investigation.

Red Line service is operating but continue to bypass Addison due to fire dept. investigation. Use bus shuttle or walk to Sheridan, Belmont. — cta (@cta) September 28, 2017

A bus shuttle is available between Sheridan, Addison, and Belmont stations for alternate service.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.