Semi fire, hazmat situation causes traffic mess in Portage, Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. -- A massive semi fire prompted a hazmat situation on I-94 in Portage, Indiana.
The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near State Road 249.
Earlier, police were evacuating 1/2 mile radius around the area because the semi contained hazardous material -- but the evacuation order has been lifted.
Police are now allowing traffic stuck on WB I-94 near SR 249 to get past the semi. Everything east of 49 is still being diverted.
Police are allowing WB traffic approaching SR-249 to get onto the eastbound side.
No injuries have been reported.
