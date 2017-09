× Metra BNSF trains halted between Clarendon Hills, West Hinsdale after pedestrian hit

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. — A pedestrian was hit by a Metra train Thursday morning.

The accident happened just after 8 a.m. when Metra BNSF train No. 1242 struck a pedestrian.

Inbound and outbound trains are halted between Clarendon Hills and West Hinsdale.

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound And Outbound Train Movement Halted Between Clarendon Hills and West Hinsdale – Train #1242 Struck A Pedestrian — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) September 28, 2017

No word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

