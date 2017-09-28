Rodgers, Packers dominate from the start in a 35-14 win over the Bears

GREEN BAY – If you were hoping for a breakthrough, you didn’t get it. If you wanted someone else to take snaps under center for the team in all blue, you were out of luck.

Should you be rooting for the Bears and all you were hoping for was a competitive game, sorry it didn’t happen. In fact, in many ways, it went as bad as Chicago fans might have feared it could be.

Two early turnovers by Mike Glennon led to a pair of early touchdowns by the Packers, who controlled the pace for most of the sixth minutes at Lambeau Field. Not even a 47-minute lightning delay could change the momentum as the Bears fell in Green Bay 35-14 on Thursday night.

The defeat drops the Bears to 1-3 on the season and they’ll have sometime to digest this loss. The Bears don’t play till Monday, October 9th when the host the Vikings at Sodleir Field