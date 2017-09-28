White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon has left shoulder surgery, out 6-to-8 months

CHICAGO – He’s looked at as one of the main pieces to the their rebuilding plan for the future. But for the moment, Carlos Rodon will need a bit of time to heal.

After a season marred by injury, the White Sox announced on Thursday that the pitcher underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in Los Angeles which revealed significant bursitis. Because of the procedure, Rodon is expected to be out 6-to-8 months.

General Manager Rick Hahn said during a news conference on Thursday that he expects Rodon to make a full recovery.

