1 dead, 1 in custody after standoff on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A shooting death led to a standoff on the city’s Southwest Side.

This incident happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at 22nd and Kildare.

When police arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the home.

A 34-year-old man was found shot on the front porch of the home after some sort of altercation with the other man. The 34-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man who barricaded himself inside the house, later turned himself over to police without incident.

Charges are pending. An investigation is underway.