CHICAGO — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 400 Block of West 102nd Place.

The man sustained a gunshot wound and was found dead at the scene. The woman sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to an area hospital. The ages of the victims are not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.