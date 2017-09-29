St. Charles Township man unfit for trial in father’s stabbing death, judge says

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A judge has ruled that a 22-year-old suburban Chicago man charged with fatally stabbing his father in August is unfit for trial.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports Kane County Judge John Barsanti made the ruling Thursday in the case involving John Shenko of St. Charles after reviewing an evaluation report and testimony from a clinical psychologist. Shenko will get inpatient treatment and his status will be reviewed.

Shenko is charged with first-degree murder in the attack that killed 60-year-old Kevin Shenko.

Police say Kevin Shenko was found dead outside his home in unincorporated St. Charles Township. Prosecutors have said his body had more than 100 wounds.

A public defender had said John Shenko is autistic and bipolar but wasn’t on medications. The psychologist also concluded that he was schizophrenic.