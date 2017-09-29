× THE MORNING AFTER: Definitions from split-second reactions

GREEN BAY – Impulses arrive in the brain quickly and sometimes without warning.

Sometime’s there is something subtle that causes a reaction, other times it’s something rather obvious. Read and react – a reflex in life and in football.

When fans saw the ball pop out of Mike Glennon’s hands the first time he touched it Thursday night at Lambeau Field, the thought arrived in people’s head. When he kicked a shotgun snap that came to him unexpectedly, fans were already screaming for Mitchell Trubisky internally, if not aloud.

“Like I said, we need to make a lot of changes,” said John Fox when asked specifically about switching quarterbacks ten days removed from a 35-14 drubbing at the hands of the Packers. “We will evaluate everything and we’ve got a lot of work to do here before we line up against Minnesota on Monday night. We are going to look at everything.”

Yet somehow many will not be looking a few poor moments from Glennon – two interceptions, two fumbles – as closely as they will when it comes to another play in the third quarter.

Green Bay was backed up to the Bears’ 16-yard line after a penalty and choose to make up the yardage with a middle screen to Davante Adams. The receiver made the catch, spun off a tackle at the ten and was then stood up by Adrian Amos at the eight-yard line.

Behind the play was linebacker Danny Trevathan, who shrugged off offensive lineman downfield on the screen and headed towards Adams as he was trying to free himself from Amos. He took a good angle towards Adams and built momentum as he approached for the finishing hit.

The last burst put his head on a straight trajectory with that of Adams. The collision of the plastic was audible. Adams’ white mouth piece flopped into the air as a noticeable gasp was let out by the Lambeau Field crowd. Immediately the Packers’ players waived for athletic trainer’s assistance.

Prayers out for Davante Adams, unnecessary hit by Danny Trevathan #PrayforAdams pic.twitter.com/KU0IRefIJB — SportsNotes (@SportsNotes23) September 29, 2017

Frankly, the replays are brutal. In a league that’s demonizing helmet-to-helmet hits, this is as close to a true sin as a tackler can make. Like those Glennon errors, the reaction was swift and angry.

Don’t let Danny Trevathan play the rest of the season for this garbage pic.twitter.com/Vf820PRPTP — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 29, 2017

Goodbye Danny Trevathan. That's a suspension. Has to be. Just totally unsafe helmet-to-helmet. I hope Davante Adams is OK, lethal hit — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 29, 2017

trevathan's wiki page has already been updated. here's what it says now … Position: Piece of Trash — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 29, 2017

Yup, Jon was right. For a bit, it actually said that.

Someone was quick to update Danny Trevathan's Wikipedia page after that hit on Davante Adams. His new position: Piece of Trash #packers pic.twitter.com/rJiFHVdAtl — Jacob Swanson (@JacobSwansonn) September 29, 2017

So much for being subtle. Even faster than people could say Trubisky, Trevathan was enemy No. 1 across the NFL.

“I was just trying to make a play,” said Trevathan when asked about the intention of the hit after the game. “It wasn’t intentional, I was just trying to hustle to the ball and do my job. Unfortunately he ended up hurt. I’m sorry about that. I’m gonna reach out to him and try to send him a message because, you know, we play a physical game and I’d never wish that on nobody.”

How does one truly know that? Trevathan appeared to be a bit shaken a few seconds after the hit when he starts waving toward the Packers’ sideline then tries to talk to some of the offensive players in defense of his action.

Yet replays show that the linebacker picked up a lot of steam before the hit on a receiver that was two-thirds of the way down. Plus it had been an emotional drive before that, perhaps was Trevathan trying to put a little extra something on the hit?

Only Trevathan knows, just he was in his head when he made the decision to finish off the tackle on Adams. It was a moment’s reaction that came from just over a second of acceleration and a helmet collision that echoed across Lambeau and the league.

Just like a fumble or an interception, the decision to make a risky hit comes in a split-second. If only the consequences could be so short.