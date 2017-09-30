Funeral services held Saturday for Kenneka Jenkins

CHICAGO – Funeral services are planned for Saturday for a Chicago teen who was found dead in suburban hotel freezer.

Funeral services will be held for 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins Saturday at the House of Hope, the church of former Illinois Senator Reverend James Meeks.

The wake begins at 11 a.m. and the funeral is set for noon.

It’s been a month of trying to figure out what happened to Jenkins, with the internet swirling with theories of foul play. The teen was found in the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel after she attended a party there.

Police in Rosemont released all surveillance video received from the hotel on Friday.

In the videos, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator.

WGN posted the videos in which she appears, but police did provide other video from the hotel where she does not appear.

WGN did not receive any video where Jenkins walks into a freezer.

An attorney representing Jenkins’ family released a statement saying they have not received any video from police of her entering the hotel freezer.

“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” the statement reads in part. “Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”

Protestors gathered, night after night in front of the Rosemont hotel demanding answers, and transparency in her death—even after the video was released.

Attorneys for Jenkins’ mother said they’re doing their own investigation—as Rosemont police do theirs.

Just last week, Jenkins’ mother took to Facebook Live to ask that the protesting stop.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Tereasa Martina said, “The protests are over.” In the video, she said she did not mean for anyone “to get hurt in order to get justice” for her daughter.

She also thanked people for their help and for supporting her.

One person was arrested Friday, Sept. 22, after several hundred protesters marched in support of 19-year-old Jenkins.

The hotel where Jenkins was found dead, to pay for her funeral services.

The Cook County medical examiner has yet to make a determination—since toxicology results are not in yet.

Jenkins’ mother has stated on multiple occasions, that everyone is welcome as long as they come in peace.