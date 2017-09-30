Man inappropriately touched girl on CTA bus, police say

CHICAGO — Police have issued an alert for residents in the Albany Park neighborhood.

A young girl was groped while riding the No. 53 Pulaski CTA bus around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a man sat next to the girl and rubbed his elbow against her chest, making contact with her breasts. The man then began to rub the victim’s left thigh with the back of his hand.

Police said as the girl got up to leave, the offender then cupped her buttocks as she walked past him.

Police describe the man as a white/Indian man about 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, about 160 pounds and was wearing black pants, a green jacket and carried a red book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.