Man, pregnant woman killed in shooting, doctors save baby

CHICAGO – Doctors were able to save a pregnant woman’s baby after she was fatally shot along with a man Friday morning.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 400 Block of West 102nd Place.

Police said the two were in a parked red Kia sedan in a wooded lot when they were apparently ambushed.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman sustained three gunshot wounds and was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where she died from her wounds.

Police said the shooting may be domestic related.

No one is in custody.