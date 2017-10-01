AIDS Run & Walk raises awareness, support for local organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's AIDS Run & Walk is known for being one of the largest and most colorful in the country, and participants in the 5K and 10K events Sunday ran and walked in solidarity with those living with AIDS and HIV, and all those affected by the disease.

The walk raises funds and resources for 30 other organizations throughout the Chicago area that provides life-saving services to people living with HIV and AIDS. Since it was established in 2001, AIDS Run & Walk Chicago has netted more than $5 million to battle the epidemic.

WGN's very own Dean Richards was even on hand to emcee the event again this year.