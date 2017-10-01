Brad Robinson looks ahead to the Cubs’ 2017 playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't the easiest road to get there, but the destination is the same for the Cubs for a third-straight season.

An NL Central division championship puts the Cubs in the playoffs and into the National League Division Series where they will face the Nationals. It was the definition of an up-and-down season for the Cubs who entered the All-Star break under .500 and came out with 92 victories.

Now the quest for a repeat begins. Can the Cubs pull it off?

Brad Robinson of WBBM Newsradio appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Sunday. You can watch his discussion - and his prediction for the NLDS - in the video above.