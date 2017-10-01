× MLB announces the start times for the first two Cubs-Nationals NLDS games

CHICAGO – Officially, Cubs fans know when they will be starting their quest for a repeat World Series title.

On Sunday night, Major League Baseball announced the times for the Cubs first two National League Division Series games against the Nationals.

Postseason start times announced through Saturday, October 7th. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/PmIYErqLvl — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 2, 2017

The Cubs will hit the field at Nationals Park for Game 1 on Friday at 6:31 PM central time with the game being televised on TBS. It will be the same network on Saturday with the teams getting going a little earlier – 4:38 PM on TBS.