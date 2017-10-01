Rep. Gutierrez calls Puerto Rico response ‘disgraceful,’ calls for military intervention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL 4th) spent the weekend in Puerto Rico, joining FEMA workers as they work to get food, water and electricity to millions after Hurricane Maria hit a week an a half ago.

The Illinois representative documented part of his trip on his Facebook Page:

Rep. Gutierrez broke down in tears Friday while describing the dire situation and sharply criticized President Donald Trump for his administration's response so far to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"It's a disgraceful job," said Gutierrez, who has family in the US territory. "The United States of America is the most powerful, wealthiest country in the world. And this is not a response that's demonstrative of our power and our wealth."

Gutierrez had more pointed criticism for the President, suggesting he ought to deploy the military forces with which he has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea to aid the distressed island.

Gutierrez brought five members of his family back with him as he returned to Chicago Sunday. After a long flight and long weekend he decided to leave the airport without speaking to the media.

President Trump attended the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sunday and dedicated the winning trophy to hurricane victims, mentioning specifically that the situation in Puerto Rico is "horrible" but "under control."

"On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of -- if you look today and you see what's happening how horrible it is, but we have it under control -- Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes," Trump said.

Trump was up early all weekend, sending 18 tweets out on Puerto Rico on Saturday alone, including an attack on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has criticized the Trump administration's response efforts on the island.

Mayor Cruz responded to the comments, saying she had "no time" to respond and criticized the government's response, saying it is hampering relief efforts with its inefficiencies.

Rep. Gutierrez is planning to meet with Mayor Emanuel Monday to discuss a coordinated relief effort to Puerto Rico from Chicago.

While President Trump is planning to be on the island, the congressman said he doesn't believe he'll get a warm welcome.