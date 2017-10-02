Danny Parkins discusses the Bears move to Mitchell Trubisky on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They finally made the move.

We'll not really finally, it's only been four regular season weeks. But for some fans the erratic play of Mike Glennon seemed like an eternity even though it lasted just a quartet of games.

Hence the joy among Bears' fans that rookie Mitchell Trubisky has been named starting quarterback for the Bears for the Vikings game on Monday night and conceivably the rest of the 2017 season.

Danny Parkins, host of the "Spiegel and Parkins Show" on 670 The Score, picked a good day to appear on Sports Feed to discuss the major move made by the Bears with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also had the chance to discuss the Cubs as they enter the postseason for the third-consecutive season.

Hear Danny's discuss both topics on Monday's show in the video above or below.