‘Person of interest’ cleared by police in deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

Posted 7:24 AM, October 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:25AM, October 2, 2017

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say they’ve determined that a woman they were seeking is no longer considered a “person of interest” in the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival.

Police say they don’t believe 62-year-old Marilou Danley was involved in the Sunday night shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

(Photo: Marilou Danley, 62)

Police initially said they were seeking the woman who may have been the roommate of the shooter.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.