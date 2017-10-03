Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s suspension reduced to one game

LAKE FOREST – It appears a Bears linebacker’s appeal to a former player at his position has paid off.

On Tuesday, NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks announced that Danny Trevathan’s original two-game suspension for a hit to Packers receiver Davante Adams last Thursday night has been reduced to one.

This came after a hearing between the Bears’ linebacker and Brooks earlier this week.

Trevathan was originally suspended for the two games after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Adams during the Bears’ 35-14 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday. His hit knocked out the receiver and he had to be taken from the field via stretcher.

Now that the suspension has been reduced, Trevathan will return to the Bears’ lineup for the team’s October 15th game against the Ravens in Baltimore. He will miss the team’s next game against the Vikings at home this Monday.

Through four games, Trevathan is the Bears’ leading tackler with 29 along with a pass deflection.