Chicagoans donate badly needed supplies for Puerto Rico

CHICAGO -- President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in Puerto Rico today, to tour the damage left behind by Hurricane Maria.

People on the island and on the mainland have criticized the federal response.

They complain that two weeks after Maria hit they are still standing in lines for hours to get food, water, and gasoline.

Here in Chicago volunteers are collecting badly need supplies to send to the island.

The groups Puerto Rican Parade and Rainbow PUSH are working together the collect donations and get them to the people in Puerto Rico.