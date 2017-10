× Niles North High School reinstates varsity football after hazing allegations

SKOKIE, Ill. — Varsity football has resumed at Niles North High School in Skokie.

The program was suspended last week after school officials got a report about a suspected hazing incident.

Skokie police investigated and found that there was no criminal conduct, but the district reportedly will take action to address what did happen.

School officials would not provide more details.