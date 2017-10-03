Plainfield North HS on lockdown as police search for possibly armed person
PLAINFIELD, Ill. – Plainfield North High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to police searching for a person who is possibly armed in the surrounding area.
The school was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to directions given by the police department, the district said.
The Plainfield Police Department said on Twitter that they are looking for a person possibly in possession of a firearm. They are warning residents to stay inside.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
